Bailey Added to the 2025 UofL Football Signing Class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wesley Bailey, a defensive tackle, has signed with the University of Louisville football program, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Tuesday.

A transfer from Rutgers, Bailey played four seasons at Rutgers, appearing in 36 career games for the Scarlet Knights. He recorded 71 career tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

Bailey saw action in just four games for Rutgers in 2024 after missing the first six games due to injury. He would then sit out the final two to preserve his redshirt season. In his limited action this year, Bailey was credited with eight tackles, one for loss, a sack and a pass deflection.

Previously, Bailey started all 25 games for the Scarlet Knights over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, totaling 57 tackles (27 solo), 13 for loss and 7.5 sacks. He was credited with totaled 27 tackles with 4.5 for loss and four sacks in 2023, recording eight games with multiple stops. He contributed a season-high five tackles at No. 12 Penn State and totaled had two sacks at Wisconsin.

The 2022 season was one of his bests, totaling 30 tackles with eight for loss, a team-high 3.5 sacks, and led the Big Ten with three fumble recoveries . Following the season, he was bestowed the David Bender Award at the team banquet as the top lineman on the team.

The Ottawa, Ontario native didn't see any action as a true freshman in 2020 and played in seven games during the 2021 season.

Playing scholastically at Clearwater Academy, Bailey was a consensus three-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. He finished his senior campaign with 62 tackles, seven sacks, three fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal.



