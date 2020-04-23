BREAKING: Mekhi Becton drafted 11th overall by the New York Jets
Louisville junior offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has been selected 11th overall by the New York Jets.
With the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 #NFLDraft, the @nyjets select @UofLFootball OL Mekhi Becton!— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020
(by @Bose) pic.twitter.com/Uvc6w65Gfy
Becton is now the fifth Louisville player to be picked in the first round since the 2015 draft. Becton joins Jaire Alexander, Lamar Jackson, Sheldon Rankins, and Devante Parker as first round picks to come out of Louisville in the last five drafts.
The year before that, in 2014, Louisville had three players go in the first round as Calvin Pryor, Marcus Smith, and Teddy Bridgewater had their names called.
The 6-foot-7, 368-pounder flourished under offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, and gives Ledford back-to-back first round picks as Garrett Bradbury went 18th overall last year.
Becton heads to the J-E-T-S and will look to protect franchise quarterback Sam Darnold.
With the 11th pick in the 2020 #NFLDraft, the @nyjets select @BigTicket73!#GoCards pic.twitter.com/hx9Hdmx5wq— Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) April 24, 2020
Becton is the third highest draft pick in Louisville football history, and is the highest since Amobi Okoye who went 10th to the Houston Texans in 2007.
Congrats to Mekhi.