Breakout QB recruit Mason Mims looks back at Louisville commitment
It took just five weeks, but when you know you know.
Oxford (Ala.) High School quarterback Mason Mims earned his scholarship offer from Louisville on October 19, less than two weeks after his first visit to campus for the program's big win over Notre Dame.
Just over one month later, as he set foot on his follow-up trip to town for the rivalry clash with Kentucky, Mims had seen enough of Jeff Brohm's program to become the face of his class of 2025 with an early verbal commitment.
"I went up there and I talked to all the coaches and I loved it," Mims told Rivals. "It fits me and my style of play and it felt like home. Coach Brohm said they would love to have me and ever since I mentioned it to them.
"They knew I was the guy."
Mims made the move to Oxford High ahead of the 2023 season and the junior would break out for one of the Yellowhammer State's top programs. He completed 70 percent of his passes en route to throwing for 2,454 yards and 28 touchdowns against just three interceptions.
The junior led OHS to a 8-2 regular season before reaching the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs. Mims sees UofL in a similar light during the Cardinals breakout season under Brohm, with the program set to play for the ACC championship on Saturday evening.
"That was a huge factor," he said. "Great coaches, with a system I think I fit well. The 12 team playoff will give us a chance every year to compete.
"The work it takes to compete you want to go somewhere that has a chance to win every Saturday."
While in town over the weekend, Mims saw his future teammates compete against rival UK in a thriller.
"It was a tough one but it was a great game!" he said. "I mean it was cool to experience the atmosphere and getting used to where I’m going to be playing in the future."
Mims mentioned a potential return to Louisville in the coming months, for the first time as a verbal commitment, with an early expectation of taking an official visit back to campus in the summer.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect is the first commitment in Brohm's class of 2025.
