It took just five weeks, but when you know you know.

Oxford (Ala.) High School quarterback Mason Mims earned his scholarship offer from Louisville on October 19, less than two weeks after his first visit to campus for the program's big win over Notre Dame.

Just over one month later, as he set foot on his follow-up trip to town for the rivalry clash with Kentucky, Mims had seen enough of Jeff Brohm's program to become the face of his class of 2025 with an early verbal commitment.

"I went up there and I talked to all the coaches and I loved it," Mims told Rivals. "It fits me and my style of play and it felt like home. Coach Brohm said they would love to have me and ever since I mentioned it to them.

"They knew I was the guy."