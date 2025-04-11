ULAA Board Approves Contract Extensions and Staff Promotion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville Athletic Association’s Board of Directors approved contract extensions for four UofL head coaches, and the promotion of administrator, Rachael Cosgrove.

Contract Extensions:

Pat Kelsey, Head Coach, Men’s Basketball: Contract enhancements include an extension through March 2030.

Ryan Blagg, Head Coach, Men’s Golf: Contract enhancements include a five-year extension through June 30, 2030.

Derek Copeland, Head Coach, Women’s Rowing: Contract enhancements include a three-year extension through June 30, 2028.

Scott Teeter, Head Coach, Women’s Lacrosse: Contract enhancements include a three-year extension through June 30, 2028.

Staff Promotion:

Rachael Cosgrove garnered a promotion to Associate Athletic Director for Development after 10 working years in the school’s Cardinal Athletic Fund (CAF).

Pat Kelsey:

Pat Kelsey finished his first year at Louisville with an overall record of 27-8, cumulating with an 18-2 run in ACC play. The 18 league wins are the most ever for the Cardinals in their 11-year history in the ACC. The 27 overall victories are the most since Louisville posted an on-court record of 27-9 in 2014-15. (Those 27 wins were later vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions).

After being awarded ACC Coach of the Year honors, Kelsey led UofL to its first-ever appearance in an ACC Tournament semifinal and championship game, finishing as first runner-up in the tournament and the regular conference season. Louisville earned an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament, competing in for the first time since 2019.

Kelsey recruited an entirely new team in 2024-25, returning no scholarship players to the roster. Chucky Hepburn earned All-ACC First Team honors, the title of ACC Defensive Player of the Year and AP Honorable Mention All-American. Terrence Edwards Jr. picked up Third Team All-ACC honors.

The Cardinals were one of the most improved teams in the country both in total wins from the previous season and in NET ranking from the end of 2023-24 to the end of 2024-25. In his first season Kelsey restored Louisville's standing amongst the country’s elite programs, returning the Cardinals to the AP Top 25 for the first time in four years, ranking as high as No. 10 in the March 17 rankings. UofL finished at No. 21 in the final AP poll, the first time the Cardinals have finished the season in the poll since 2020.





Ryan Blagg:

Blagg has continued a strong tradition of excellence for Louisville’s men’s golf program since taking the reins in 2020. In his first season in 2020-21, Blagg guided his team to a historic run at the NCAA Championships in finishing in a tie for ninth place, the best finish in school history.

The fourth-year coach has guided the Cardinals to three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances and notched three regular-season victories: the Bearcat Invitational in 2024-25, the Aggie Invitational in 2022-23 and the General Hackler Championship in 2023-24.

Derek Copeland:

Copeland was named the Cardinals' head coach in June 2012 after spending two years as an assistant. During his time at the helm his teams have produced three Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) All-Americans and nine All-Region team members along with 26 all-conference performers spanning three different conferences including 2018 ACC Freshman of the Year Violette Legrand. Most recently, Claire Carver-Ritter was named to the All-ACC second team in 2024. His resume at Louisville also includes claiming the 2014 American Athletic Conference championship while earning AAC Coaching Staff of the Year honors as the Cardinals punched their ticket to the NCAA championship. Under Copeland's guidance, the Cardinals have excelled in the classroom. Carver-Ritter was a CSC Academic All-District honoree in 2024 while the Cardinals placed seven student-athletes on the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Scholar Athlete list and 24 on the All-ACC Academic Team. In 2023, Madison Cicha, was named a Fulbright Scholar.

Scott Teeter:

Teeter is in his eighth season at Louisville, leading the Cardinals to 48 wins, adding to his 189 career victories. The program most recently reached the quarterfinals of the ACC Championship in 2024. His teams have produced 10 All-Atlantic Coast Conference selections and eight Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association honorees.

In the classroom, Teeter has emphasized the importance of academics as his teams have earned the IWLCA Team GPA Award four times. He’s also served as the Canadian Under-19 National Team Head Coach from 2009-24.

Rachael Cosgrove:

As one of the athletic department’s key fundraisers, Cosgrove has played an integral role in advancing the efforts of CAF. Her staff manages over 7,000 donors and over $25 million in annual donations, while directing all aspects of donor stewardship, major gifts, and corporate partnerships.

Cosgrove oversees a personal portfolio of approximately 125 high-level donors, cultivating relationships that have resulted in transformational giving, including efforts to help secure six- and seven-figure deals for three named spaces in the football stadium and providing critical resources for facility enhancements

An innovative fundraiser, Cosgrove has developed and led The New Standard Campaign, a fundraising initiative focused on improving facilities for female athletic programs, which successfully generated over $4.6M in commitments.. She has also led the creation of the Women of Influence program, which has connected over 250 female executives with mentoring opportunities for student-athletes.



