LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville pitcher Kayden Campbell has been invited to the 2023 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp.



Campbell is one of 56 premier non-draft eligible college players that will compete in a four-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 25-28.



All four Training Camp games will be played at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. The series begins on June 25 at 3 p.m. ET, with three games following over the next three days. Game two will be on June 26 at 6 p.m. ET, game three on June 27 at 7 p.m. ET, and game four on June 28 at 6 p.m. ET.



USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after Training Camp that will represent the United States in friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12.



Campbell was a key piece in the Louisville bullpen this spring, leading the team with 23 appearances on the mound. The southpaw notched a 2-1 record with a pair of saves, striking out 25 batters in 19.1 innings.



Louisville has had 17 players compete with the Collegiate National Team, most recently with Christian Knapczyk and Jack Payton earning invites to the 2022 trials. Payton made the 26-man roster, competing with Team USA at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands last summer.