Cardinals Beat Vanderbilt, Win Battle of the Barrel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The 19th-ranked University of Louisville baseball team captured the Battle of the Barrel with a 5-4 victory over No. 10 Vanderbilt on Tuesday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville (33-15) improved to 26-4 on its home turf this season and is now 7-4 against top-10 ranked teams. Vanderbilt (34-15) scored the opening run of the game on a wild pitch in the first inning, however the Louisville pitchers would keep the Commodores off the board for the next four frames.

The Cardinals evened the game up in the third. George Baker was hit by a pitch to start the inning and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kamau Neighbors. Lucas Moore then delivered the first of his two big hits on the night, driving in Baker to tie the game at one.

One inning later, the Cards cashed in another leadoff baserunner. Jake Munroe doubled into the left field corner and eventually came around to score on a sac fly from Tague Davis that gave Louisville its first lead.

The Commodores tied the game up with a solo home run leading off the sixth, but the Cardinals had the answer in the bottom half. Louisville had two on and two out and Vanderbilt mishandled a groundball to third base to load up the bases.

Moore then struck again, singling back through the middle to bring a pair of runs across the plate. Alex Alicea then singled on the infield to score Neighbors and stretch the lead to three. Vanderbilt wouldn't go quietly though.

The Commodores responded with two runs in the top of the seventh to cut the margin back to one. However, Wyatt Danilowicz and Jake Schweitzer slammed the door shut, retiring the final six batters of the game to secure the victory.

Eight different pitchers took the ball for the Cardinals on Tuesday. Tucker Biven (3-0) earned the victory with Schweitzer locking down his second save. Justin West, Eli Hoyt, Ty Starke and Danilowicz all turned in scoreless outings out of the bullpen. Moore led the offensive attack, picking up a pair of hits and driving in three of the five runs.

Louisville goes back on the road this weekend for the final road games of the regular season. The Cardinals head to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.