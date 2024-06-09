LOUISVILLE, Ky. – UofL men’s basketball and the University of Tennessee men’s basketball announced Thursday a two-year, home-and-home series between the two programs that will begin at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, November 9, 2024.





The return game will be played in Knoxville, Tenn., at the Food City Center on December 16, 2025.





Louisville is 12-8 all-time against the Volunteers, having last met in 2018. The Cardinals have been victorious in 12 of the last 14 meetings. Louisville is 5-5 at home, 5-1 on the road and 2-2 in neutral sites. In each of the past five outings, at least one of the teams has been ranked in the top 15.





The Cardinals are 88-78 all-time against current SEC membership.





One common thread between the Cardinals and Volunteers is Cardinal Forever Wade Houston. Houston was one of the first three black men’s basketball players at Louisville before becoming an assistant coach for the Cardinals under Denny Crum from 1976-89. He then went on to be the head coach at Tennessee from 1989-94, becoming the first black head men’s basketball coach in the SEC.





Season tickets for Louisville men’s basketball can still be purchased or renewed at gocards.com/mbbtickets.



