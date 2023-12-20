LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm announced the signing of 14 members of UofL's 2024 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA's early signing period.





The early signing period lasts through Friday, while the regular signing period runs from Feb. 7 through April 7.





All 14 of Wednesday's signees are high school seniors. Nine of the signees are offensive players (one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end and three offensive linemen) and five are defensive players (one linebacker, two defensive linemen, and two defensive backs).





The Cardinals signed four players who are rated as four-star performers in running back Isaac Brown, tight end Dylan Mesman, defensive lineman Xavier Porter and wide receiver Joseph Stone.





Louisville inked players from eight different states, with four coming from Florida and Georgia. The Cardinals also signed one player each from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas.





Five of Louisville's signees are planning to enroll at UofL for the spring semester. They are Brown, linebacker Trent Carter, defensive end Maurice Davis, offensive lineman Ransom McDermott and Stone.



