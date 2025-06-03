Cardinals to Host Miami in Super Regional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Road to Omaha will once again run through Louisville as the University of Louisville baseball program will host Miami in the super regional round at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The best-of-three series gets underway on Friday at 3 p.m. ET with game two scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Saturday. Game three, if necessary, would be played on Sunday at a time to be determined.

All-session tickets for the super regional are on sale now at GoCards.com/25SuperRegional. If available, a select number of single game tickets will go on sale later in the week.

The Cardinals are hosting the super regional round for the seventh time, but the first since the 2019 season.

Louisville swept its way through the Nashville Regional last weekend, defeating East Tennessee State, No. 1 overall seed Vanderbilt, and Wright State to earn its 10th super regional berth.