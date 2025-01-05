Cards Continue to Add to the Defensive Line with the Signing of Lowry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Denzel Lowry, a two-time all-conference performer, has signed with the University of Louisville football program, the team announced on Friday.

Lowry became a fixture on Old Dominion’s defense line starting in 2022. Over the course of 38 total games and 27 starts, Lowry has amassed 136 tackles (31 solo), 13 for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups for the Monarchs.

Lowry, a multi-year starter at defensive tackle, earned All- Sun Belt Honorable Mention accolades in 2024 after enjoying a career season. He led all ODU defensive linemen with 51 tackles and totaled 1.5 sacks and 3.0 tackles for loss. The native of Virginia Beach, Va., recorded six tackles against ECU and was credited with a career-best nine tackles against Virginia Tech. He also had six tackles apiece against Texas State and James Madison

The 6-foot-1, 280-pound nose tackle started all 13 games at defensive tackle in 2023. Lowry once again led all defensive lineman in tackles with 46 to earn All-Sun Belt Conference honorable mention accolades for the first time.

Prior to redshirting for the 2021 campaign, Lowry earned first-team All-Beach District at defensive tackle and assisted Landstown in advancing to the second round of the state playoffs as a junior.