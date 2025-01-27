Cards Open 2025 ACC Schedule at Pittsburgh

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that the University of Louisville football team will open its conference schedule at Pitt on Saturday, Sept. 27, the league announced on Friday.

The Cardinals and Panthers have met 21 times in school history, with the Panthers holding an 11-10 series advantage. The Cardinals are 5-8 all-time in Pittsburgh and haven’t won in the Steel City since 2012. The Panthers handed the Cardinals their first loss of the 2023 season with a 38-21 defeat on Oct. 14, 2023. The loss dropped the Cards to 6-1.

The 2025 ACC Football schedule will be released in full on Monday, January 27, from 9-11 p.m. ET on ACC Huddle: 2025 Schedule Release Show on ACCN and simulcast for the first hour on ESPN2.