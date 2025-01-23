Cards Set to Open 2025 Football Season at Home Versus Eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Week 0/1 games, and the University of Louisville will open the 2025 football season at home on Aug. 30 versus Eastern Kentucky.

Game time and television network will be announced later in the year.

Heading into the third year under head coach Jeff Brohm, the Cardinals and Colonels will meet for the 30th time in school history and the first encounter since the Cards won 30-3 at home during the 2021 campaign. Louisville leads the overall series 20-8-1 and have won the last five meetings.

The entire schedule will be released on Monday night at 9 p.m. on the ACC Network.



