LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville's new FieldTurf surface at L&N Stadium will be installed in the next few weeks, and a strong sense of history and tradition will infuse the look of the field and its markings.

For the first time since 2013, the Cardinals will replace the L&N Stadium playing surface.



The new design features the retro "Heisman Bird" at midfield and traditional varsity lettering in the endzones. In the same spirit of the new basketball court design in 2019 that features the "Dunking Bird" –the new turf design seeks to honor the history of Louisville Football in a modern way while setting the stage for the next chapter of the program.



The process of replacing the playing surface began on Monday, April 24, with the completion of the project expected to be completed by early June.



The install features FieldTurf's leading Vertex CORE system. Vertex CORE is designed using FieldTurf's heavyweight 3-layer infill technology, which has showcased a significantly lower incidence of injuries, optimizing performance and safety for student-athletes. Equipped with two legendary FieldTurf fibers, the Classic HD slit-film fiber and the CORE monofilament super fiber, the system delivers leading agility, durability, and esthetics.



The old field will be sectioned off and given to season ticket members who have selected that option as part of their benefits for next season. For more information on becoming a season ticket member, fans can log onto https://am.ticketmaster.com/uofl/virtual-venue/MjNGQg==



The department has launched in 2023 The Cards Forever Auto Renewal Program also celebrates the program history with an exclusive "Heisman Bird" hat giveaway. Every season ticket member that opts into the auto-renewal program, will receive the exclusive Heisman Bird hat, which isn't available in retail outlets.



The Auto Renewal Program provides a continuous membership model that makes renewing season tickets hassle free, while still giving flexible payment plan options. When checking out, fans simply select the auto renewal payment option from the dropdown to enroll in the program. The following season, tickets will be automatically renewed with the specific payment plan chosen, after the annual opt-out period.



The Cardinals open their home schedule on Thursday, Sept. 7 against Murray State, the school's first Thursday night home opener since a 70-14 win over Charlotte to open the 2016 season.