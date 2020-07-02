CardinalSports - Commitment Analysis: Brewer lands his man, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce goes Cards

July 2, 2020- Ahmari Huggins Bruce has been Louisville receivers coach Gunter Brewer's number one target since March of 2019. The long game paid off today and the talented receiver prospect from Dillon, South Carolina committed to the Cards this evening. He chose Louisville over Duke and Virginia Tech. With the addition of Huggins-Bruce Louisville is most likely finished at the receiver position for the 2021 class. Perhaps it's time for Brewer to start a new long term recruiting endeavor if he hasn't already.



BY THE NUMBERS

Remaining Spots: Louisville now has 19 commitments in the 2021 class. They are expected to take 25 in this class so that leaves six spots remaining. On offense, the Cards are done at receiver unless a prospect they just can't turn away wants to jump on board. The remaining spots on offense are designated for a quarterback, tight end, and two offensive linemen. On defense there are two spots remaining, one for a linebacker and one for a safety.

Stats: Per MaxPreps, Bruce has played 27 varsity games and caught 102 passes for 1,927 at 18.9 yards per catch and 71.4 yards per game for 23 touchdowns. The longest reception of his career was a 97-yard touchdown as a junior. 2018: 13 games, 52 receptions, 930 yards, 11 touchdowns; 7 rush, 86 yards, 1 TD 2019: 14 games 50 receptions, 997 yards, 12 touchdowns; 7 rush, 28 yards, 2 TD He also returned a kick-off 87 yards for a touchdown last season.