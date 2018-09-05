Crews putting the finishing touches on Cardinal Stadium expansion
With Louisville's first home game just days away, more than 150 workers are putting the finishing touches on the expanded Cardinal Stadium.
Check out these photos from our tour today...
The back of the big screens will be covered with banners with @UofLFootball logos on them. Originally set to be fully enclosed, but the big screens need better ventilation. pic.twitter.com/UF7Ls4hfWm— Howie Lindsey (@howielindsey) September 5, 2018
Final number: 5,400 seats added which brings the total count to more than 60,000. @vincetyra said all the suites and premium seats are sold, and the upper seats are 90 percent sold for Saturday. pic.twitter.com/4MNWAeLN6c— Howie Lindsey (@howielindsey) September 5, 2018