Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-05 12:59:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Crews putting the finishing touches on Cardinal Stadium expansion

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

With Louisville's first home game just days away, more than 150 workers are putting the finishing touches on the expanded Cardinal Stadium.

Check out these photos from our tour today...

Xbthwaxoabbhgkmidtk4
Bakk0qv8wzklzqtgz9un
Dlrulutbqltw2knosdll
Sjjnnw32hdfqhxe6sj7q
Zwjbsiaa15nq6yghuobh
Xy3nkmhngna7vwa1vzyz
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}