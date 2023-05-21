LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four University of Louisville administrators have been elevated to the title of Assistant Athletic Director at UofL, Director of Athletics Josh Heird announced Friday.





Erika Fitzgerald (Assistant AD for Ticket Membership and Services), Andrew McClung (Assistant AD for Stadium & Facility Operations), Dan Morrissey (Assistant AD for Compliance) and Keith Schobert (Assistant AD for Arena & Facility Operations) have all been advanced within their roles with the university.





"We're very happy for Erika, Andrew, Dan and Keith as they enter their new roles in our athletic department," Heird said. "All four of them have had a direct impact on our success in a number of ways, including both the student-athlete and fan experience. We're excited about their increased responsibilities as they take the next step in their careers. Each of them will continue to make the University of Louisville better daily."





Erika Fitzgerald





Fitzgerald has worked for UofL Athletics since her time as an undergraduate student and previously served as Director of Ticket Operations since 2012.





She's responsible for overseeing the service and operations team to provide fans with a best-in-class customer service experience. Additionally, she has helped develop a membership hub personalized to fans to drive member engagement and retention, as well as overseeing game day ticket operations for five ticketed sports, plus ACC and NCAA postseason events.





Fitzgerald is the department's liaison with Ticketmaster and other third-party technology partners to provide members with personalized service, support and experiences.





For several years, she has also worked as a member of the ticket coordination committee for the NCAA Men's Final Four.





Fitzgerald was a member of the UofL rowing team and graduated with a bachelor's degree in sport administration in 2010.





She and her husband Dominick reside in southern Indiana with their three children, Royce, Remy and Roman.





Andrew McClung





McClung is currently in his 20th year working at UofL, including his 13th as a full-time employee.





He had previously served as Director of Stadium & Facility Operations, as well as Facilities Operation Assistant prior to that. He also worked for the athletic department as a graduate assistant, intern and volunteer.





McClung oversees day-to-day operations for L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Jim Patterson Stadium and Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium, as well as The Alley, Lee Street Golf Facility, Thorntons Academic Center for Excellence and the Trager Center.





He manages three full-time staff members and oversees the facility intern/volunteer program, as well as scheduling and managing team practices and special events in the Trager Center.





McClung serves as the visiting team liaison and building lead for all UofL home football games and other major events in the stadium, as well as leading execution of stadium operations with ESPN, ACC and other broadcast partners.





He organizes facility maintenance repairs with athletic facility staff, UofL Physical Plant and outside contractors, and is the athletic representative for the UofL Sustainability Committee.





McClung graduated from UofL with a bachelor's degree in sport administration in 2008, as well as a master's degree in sport administration 2010.





He and his girlfriend Jen reside in Louisville with their English bulldog Lucy.





Dan Morrissey





Morrissey is in his sixth year with the athletic department and previously served as Director of Compliance.





He's responsible for the day-to-day monitoring and administration of several functional areas in compliance with primary emphasis on recruiting/monitoring, playing seasons, personnel, amateurism and rules education. Other duties include working closely with the men's/women's basketball and football programs, advising on NIL and assisting with national governance/legislation.





Prior to UofL, Morrissey worked at the University of Maine for three years as the Director of Compliance. In this role, he served as the senior compliance administrator including oversight of all compliance related activities.





Morrissey earned his bachelor's degree in sport management from the University of New England in 2013, then graduated with a master's in sport administration from UofL in 2014 while serving as an intern in the athletic department. He received a graduate certificate in managerial analytics in 2022 from UofL.





A native of Wakefield, R.I., Morrissey resides in Louisville with his wife Olivia and their daughter Eloise.





Keith Schobert





Schobert has been with UofL since 2020 and has over 18 years of professional experience in facility and event management. He previously served as UofL's Director of Arena & Facility Operations.





Schobert is the primary liaison with the ASM-Global staff at the KFC Yum! Center and the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning for all UofL Athletics events, including coordinating game operations, practice schedules, event staffing plans, post-event invoicing and general oversight of facility usage to adhere to ACC policy guidelines. He also serves as primary game operations manager for men's basketball games at the KFC Yum! Center.





He supervises two full-time direct report employees for game operations and day-to-day facility management of seven campus athletic facilities for men's and women's basketball, field hockey, women's lacrosse, softball, track & field and volleyball. He also oversees two graduate student interns in the Louisville Athletics Internship Program program.





Schobert also serves as field level manager for home football games, coordinating with game officials and overseeing enforcement of ACC policies and procedures.





Most recently, he served as tournament manager for the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball South Regional at the KFC Yum! Center in March 2023.





Schobert's previous experience includes stops at UT-Arlington, Wichita State, Ole Miss and North Texas. He also has worked for a private public facility management company with SMG at Intrust Bank Arena, as well as working with the WNBA's Dallas Wings.





Schobert received his bachelor's degree in physical education from Tabor College in 2002 and a master's in sport administration from Wichita State in 2005.





Schobert resides in Louisville with his wife Elizabeth and their daughters, Emma and Lola.



