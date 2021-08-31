INSTANT REACTION: Week 1 Depth Chart

Game week is always an opportunity to get a look at the first depth chart after fall camp.

Takeaways:

- Evan Conley has secured the backup quarterback role after junior college signal caller Brock Domann came in and made a little noise.

- True freshman Trevion Cooley has cracked the three-deep at running back, passing Maurice Burkley. Cooley will have a significant role in Monday night's season opener, and you can get more details on that by clicking here.

- Redshirt freshman Dez Melton gets the starting nod at tight end. However, in one tight end sets, you will more than likely see Marshon Ford out there.

- There aren't really any surprises with the offensive line and wide receiver groups, but look for a lot of guys to get an opportunity out wide.