INSTANT REACTION: Week 1 Depth Chart
Game week is always an opportunity to get a look at the first depth chart after fall camp.
Who won the position battles?
Here's Louisville's depth chart for Ole Miss:
Offense
Takeaways:
- Evan Conley has secured the backup quarterback role after junior college signal caller Brock Domann came in and made a little noise.
- True freshman Trevion Cooley has cracked the three-deep at running back, passing Maurice Burkley. Cooley will have a significant role in Monday night's season opener, and you can get more details on that by clicking here.
- Redshirt freshman Dez Melton gets the starting nod at tight end. However, in one tight end sets, you will more than likely see Marshon Ford out there.
- There aren't really any surprises with the offensive line and wide receiver groups, but look for a lot of guys to get an opportunity out wide.
Defense
Takeaways:
- The first thing that stands out is Jack Fagot winning out at the 'CARD' position, which we told you all about last week. Fagot had a really solid camp, and has transitioned well from from safety to more of a linebacker.
- Mark Ivey has said that the nose tackle spot could vary week to week, but veteran Malik Clark will get the first shot. You can find out more on the nose tackle position by reading this.
- Alcorn State transfer Qwynnterrio Cole has won the starting strong safety job after a very impressive fall camp. We told subscribers about this development last Thursday.
- Dorian Jones has passed newcomer TJ Quinn at inside linebacker behind CJ Avery, something that transpired throughout fall camp.
- Junior college cornerback Trey Franklin has carved out a role in the secondary, backing up Chandler Jones. I was impressed with Franklin during the open practice as Franklin showcased great ball skills.
Special Teams
There really isn't anything to comment on with the special teams unit. The duo of James Turner and Mark Vassett should be a valuable asset for Louisville.