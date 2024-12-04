Isaac Brown Named ACC Rookie and Offensive Rookie of the Year

Brown, a true freshman, is the first player in school history to capture both the league’s top rookie of the year awards.





A native of Homestead, Fla., Brown rushed for 1,078 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games, averaging a solid 7.3 yards per carry, which ranks third nationally. Brown stands second nationally with six rushes of over 40 yards and recorded 11 rushes of 20 yards.





The newcomer also stands fifth in the ACC with rushing yards and touchdowns.





The second team all-conference performer recorded the second-most rushing yards by a freshman in the nation. He became the first true freshman in Louisville history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season and set the school's freshman rushing record, surpassing Lamar Jackson's previous mark of 960 yards set during the 2015 season.





Brown logged five 100-yard rushing game during his true freshman season when he rushed for 178 yards and two scores in the win over Kentucky. He became the only true freshman running back with two 150-yard rushing games in a season.





In a 41-14 win over Kentucky, Brown established career highs with 26 carries for 178 yards and two scores, including a 67-yard touchdown run. Brown ran for 151 yards against Stanford and 146 yards and two scores against Virginia.





In the last wins over Pitt and UK, Brown ran for 271 yards and four touchdowns to close the season.



