This afternoon Jay Scrubb and his father, Jason, spoke with Mark Ennis and Luke Hancock on Mark's show "The Drive" on 93.9 The Ville. Scrubb was already a massive priority for Mack and Co., as he has been rated the #1 JUCO College Basketball player by virtually every college basketball publication. But with the recent announcement that Darius Perry would be entering the transfer portal, Scrubb's decision to either go pro or come to Louisville has never been bigger.

Scrubb officially announced this morning that he would be going through the NBA draft process and he confirmed this afternoon on "The Drive" that he would be hiring an agent. He wasn't shy in saying that things have already been "hectic," as the entire draft process has been flipped on its head. He mentioned that he's been given very little detail from the NBA as to how the process will work, and said entire evaluation period could be as little as the franchises watching game film and having interviews over video chats. Whether there will be an opportunity for in-person workouts or face-to-face interviews has not been confirmed, but seems doubtful.

When asked if he had an ultimatum for the draft process, like Nwora did when he said he'd come back if he wasn't a first round pick, Scrubb did not say he had one of that kind. But rather, that his entire decision will be based on the feedback that he gets from teams and the relationship/fit he has with those teams. He did say, however, that if the feedback wasn't what they wanted, then he would be suiting up for Louisville next year.

Jay said that he has a great relationship with Chris Mack and that he's been with him every step of the way and will continue to do so. He also mentioned that he speaks with former high school teammate David Johnson almost every day, and that Johnson has been very supportive.

While I'm sure Louisville fans would like something more definitive like Nwora did, it seems Scrubb is keeping a very open mind going into this year's more than strange draft process, as he should. He and his father harped on it multiple times that it really would boil down to his relationships with teams and how he fits into their organizations. His father said he believed his son can make an impact from Day 1,and that they're hoping to find an organization that feels that way too.

With so much uncertainty around how the draft process will work, it will be very interesting to see what the experience is like for Scrubb. Also, under the new rules adopted by the NCAA's board of governors and Division I board of directors in the wake of the FBI scandal, college players are allowed to be represented by agents who are certified by the NBPA and NCAA after any season, so long as they request an "evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee." They must end the relationship if they return to school. Meaning just because Scrubb plans to sign an agent, it doesn't mean that he is now ineligible to play college basketball.

