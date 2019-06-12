Dwayne Ledford just picked up his second protege in the last two days when 2020 three-star offensive guard Kobe Baynes gave his pledge to the 'Cards. Baynes was an official visitor the weekend of June 1st and decided to shut things down and commit to the 'Cards today.

When asked why he committed to the ‘Cards Baynes was blunt.

“I liked the coaching staff. I feel like they can get me to the next level, they want me to be an important part of this recruiting class,” he responded, “The City is amazing.”

This is a major acquisition by Offensive Coordinator and offensive line guru Dwayne Ledford. Baynes held offers from ACC foes Boston College, Duke, FSU, NC State, and Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest, as well as Michigan, South Carolina, UCF, Utah, and West Virginia.

The Florida-based three-star who recently transferred to Trinity Christian from Sandalwood becomes the ninth commitment for the 2020 Louisville recruiting class. At 6-foot-4, 295-pounds Baynes is a long interior lineman with the versatility to play either guard or center.



