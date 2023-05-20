LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball program announced Thursday the signing of transfer Tre White to the 2023-24 roster.





The 6-foot-7 guard-forward joins the Cardinals after playing a highly successful freshman season at USC. He has three years of eligibility remaining.





“I’m very excited to add one of the bright freshmen in the country who can rebound, score and defend,” UofL head coach Kenny Payne said. “Tre is a versatile player who will make a tremendous impact on our program. He’s a high-character, hard-working young man who knows what he wants from the game and is willing to put the time into it. He will bring a winning spirit to Louisville that the fan base will love.”





White started 29 of 33 games for USC in the 2022-23 season and was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team after averaging 9.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists.





The Dallas, Texas, native shot 47.4% from the field as the Trojans finished 22-11 and reached the NCAA Tournament. He scored in double figures 11 times, including a season-high 22 points against Washington on Feb. 4.





Prior to coming to USC, White averaged 18.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists as a senior at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. They finished 26-6 and reached the GEICO High School Basketball National Tournament, where they upset the No. 1 team in the country to advance to the semifinals.



