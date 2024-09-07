PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1FNDNTUTVRRjJFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUU0M1NRNVFGMkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Louisville cruises to 49-14 win over Jacksonville State

Louisville’s players run out of the tunnel fired up as they’re hungry for another win. Photo via Louisville Football (X).
Rob Holmes IV • CardinalSports
Staff Writer
@robholmesiv

It’s week two of the college football season already and the no. 22 ranked Louisville Cardinals are back in action against Jacksonville State (0-1), who’s had some solid success over the past couple of seasons.

The Cardinals were looking to build off an impressive showing in their first game and they did just that, as Jeff Brohm’s offense continues to shine. Jacksonville State put up a fight for some time, but Louisville’s offense started becoming too much to handle as the game progressed. A question mark for this team coming into the season was could they come close to replicating the production they got from the running backs unit a season ago, but they’ve looked more than good as a whole so far.

Usually it’s the pass that’s more effective for Louisville, but today it was the run that was getting it done early. All of their 28 points in the first half were from rushing touchdowns and that’s the first time it’s happened since 2016. This unit is the right mix of experienced guys and young talented freshmen that are ready to play right now and they’ve shown that for the second week in a row.

Tyler Shough had himself another great day, finishing with 349 yards, two passing touchdowns, and he’s still yet to throw an interception through these two games. It’s not hard to tell that this guy has the talent and ability to make plays. His decision making has been on point to begin the season and he’s had no problems consistently hitting the easy throws, which is an underrated aspect of playing quarterback. After the running backs finally cooled off, Shough made play after play to keep Louisville’s foot on the gas. Outside of Miami’s Cam Ward, no other quarterback in the ACC has looked better than him so far and if he keeps it up, this team will only get better as his best target Caullin Lacy is expected to return in a little over a month.

Coming off a dominant shutout last week, the defense got tested a little bit by this Jacksonville State offense, especially in the second quarter. The Gamecocks scored two touchdowns in that period and they had a couple explosive plays that had the Cardinals’ defense on their heels. After they gave up a touchdown just before halftime, Ron English’s unit was able to hold up and keep them from scoring for the rest of the game. They bent a little bit, but they got key stops when they needed to and that led to more points scored by the offense.

"In order to be a great football team, you have to be able to throw and run the ball, said Brohm. You can't be one-dimensional, and, if you are, then you have the best players in the world and a great defense,— You play both of them off each other, you figure out what the defense is doing and take what they give you to a certain extent. But if you're good at both, then they have to make a decision about what to do. That's what we want to do.” -Jeff Brohm

Overall it was a great afternoon for Louisville and they were in control of this game front start to finish. This team has the potential to be even better and they’ll get the opportunity to show how good they are, because this schedule gets a little bit harder. The Cardinals have a bye week coming up, but they return back to the field with a matchup against a very solid Georgia Tech team, with a showdown against no. 5 ranked Notre Dame in South Bend the week after. Ironic that both of those teams lost today and likely will go down in the rankings, but they’re not to be overlooked nonetheless. Jeff Brohm will have to prepare his team to go into battle, but these first two performances give them confidence to come away with wins.

Louisville will have a tough matchup at home two weeks from now against the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets (2-1), but they’ll be ready to roll after a bye week.


