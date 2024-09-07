It’s week two of the college football season already and the no. 22 ranked Louisville Cardinals are back in action against Jacksonville State (0-1), who’s had some solid success over the past couple of seasons.

The Cardinals were looking to build off an impressive showing in their first game and they did just that, as Jeff Brohm’s offense continues to shine. Jacksonville State put up a fight for some time, but Louisville’s offense started becoming too much to handle as the game progressed. A question mark for this team coming into the season was could they come close to replicating the production they got from the running backs unit a season ago, but they’ve looked more than good as a whole so far.

Usually it’s the pass that’s more effective for Louisville, but today it was the run that was getting it done early. All of their 28 points in the first half were from rushing touchdowns and that’s the first time it’s happened since 2016. This unit is the right mix of experienced guys and young talented freshmen that are ready to play right now and they’ve shown that for the second week in a row.

Tyler Shough had himself another great day, finishing with 349 yards, two passing touchdowns, and he’s still yet to throw an interception through these two games. It’s not hard to tell that this guy has the talent and ability to make plays. His decision making has been on point to begin the season and he’s had no problems consistently hitting the easy throws, which is an underrated aspect of playing quarterback. After the running backs finally cooled off, Shough made play after play to keep Louisville’s foot on the gas. Outside of Miami’s Cam Ward, no other quarterback in the ACC has looked better than him so far and if he keeps it up, this team will only get better as his best target Caullin Lacy is expected to return in a little over a month.

Coming off a dominant shutout last week, the defense got tested a little bit by this Jacksonville State offense, especially in the second quarter. The Gamecocks scored two touchdowns in that period and they had a couple explosive plays that had the Cardinals’ defense on their heels. After they gave up a touchdown just before halftime, Ron English’s unit was able to hold up and keep them from scoring for the rest of the game. They bent a little bit, but they got key stops when they needed to and that led to more points scored by the offense.