Louisville extends offer to 2022 four-star forward Isaac Traudt
Grand Island (NE.) power forward Isaac Traudt is exploding nationally, and is seeing his recruitment take off.The 6-foot-9, four-star prospect has received a host of offers, and has racked up a num...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news