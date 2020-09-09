Louisville Football Recruiting: 2022 most wanted defensive targets
September 1, 2020, marked the first date college football coaches could reach out to 2022 football prospects, and Louisville's staff and graphics department were well prepared. The Cardinals don't ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news