CardinalSports - Louisville football recruiting: Who's next to commit?

After Louisville received the commitment of three-star cornerback Rance Conner from Booker T. Washington High in Miami, Florida the question among Louisville fans quickly shifted to who's next?

Louisville currently has ten commitments in the 2021 class and the Cards have moved up to number 34 in the nation which is good for ninth in the ACC. There is plenty of room for Louisville to move up the ranks and they are yet to land a quarterback, running back, or wide receiver in this class. They're also in a good spot for a 4-star linebacker who is committing soon.

Here's a list of five players who could be potential targets for the next commitment.