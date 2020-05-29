CardinalSports - Louisville football recruiting: Who's next to commit?

Louisville football recruiting: Who's next to commit?
After Louisville received the commitment of three-star cornerback Rance Conner from Booker T. Washington High in Miami, Florida the question among Louisville fans quickly shifted to who's next?
Louisville currently has ten commitments in the 2021 class and the Cards have moved up to number 34 in the nation which is good for ninth in the ACC. There is plenty of room for Louisville to move up the ranks and they are yet to land a quarterback, running back, or wide receiver in this class. They're also in a good spot for a 4-star linebacker who is committing soon.
Here's a list of five players who could be potential targets for the next commitment.
Sign up for an annual subscription for $99.99 and receive $50 in Lousiville gear from the Rivals store.
Get access to everything you need to know about Louisville recruiting at the RUMOR MILL.
Card legacy TJ Quinn discusses where Louisville stands in his recruitment.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news