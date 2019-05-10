Louisville Football Visitor List: 5/10/-5/12
Louisville will have two four stars on campus this weekend in the form of quarterback Shane Illingworth and defensive lineman Jay Hardy. The 'Cards are also hosting a slew of talent from Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio among other hotbeds. Sign up for a yearly subscription with cardinalsports.com to get all the scoop on the future of Louisville football.
