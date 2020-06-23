CardinalSports - Louisville lands 2021 linebacker Jackson Hamilton

THE SITUATION: Over two dozen schools offered Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity athlete Jackson Hamilton. Even with spring evaluations not happening this year due to COVID-19, the 6-foot, 200 pounder was pulling in offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, West Virginia and others.

Louisville though offered Hamilton back in January and the Cardinal staff made him a priority months ago. Over that time, the Louisville coaches put a lot into Hamilton's recruitment, and it paid off. The Cardinals have landed a commitment from the three-star prospect who has won three straight state championships.

Hamilton is Louisville's seventh commitment in June and fifth within the last week.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I really made the decision last week when I was discussing my different options with my family," said Hamilton. "I feel most comfortable at Louisville, I feel it is the best fit for me, and I really like my choice based on academics and the chance to see the field.

"The people at Louisville is really what set them apart from schools like Florida State, Georgia Tech and Kentucky. They really showed me that they needed me, they showed me a family atmosphere and Louisville is what I was looking for.

"I have not visited before, but I learned so much off the virtual visits and tons of zoom calls. I had zoom calls with head coach Scott Satterfield multiple times, I was on zoom calls with all the coaches at different times and I was even on a call with the Athletics Director (Vince Tyra) to talk about the business program, so I know a lot about the school that way.

"There wasn't a certain moment that told me it was Louisville, but it was more over time. I thought about it a lot, I prayed about it and I figured out Louisville was where God wanted me to be.

"The coach I am closest to is definitely coach Derek Nicholson. We talk almost every day and we have a great relationship. It has been great getting to know him. We FaceTime a lot, we talk about a lot of different things and we even play Madden together.

"I told coach Nicholson about my decision Friday (June 19). I told him early in the morning, then I told coach Satterfield and coach Brown. All the coaches were ecstatic about my commitment and they are ready for me to be part of something special.

"This decision feels great for me. To have a new opportunity as a new school feels great. I am ready to make a name for myself and this feels great."





WHAT LOUISVILLE IS GETTING: Hamilton is an athlete who is a very good, versatile football player. He has lined up all over the field the last few years for Blessed Trinity on both sides of the ball. You see him in the backfield being disruptive on one play, then you see him 20 yards down the field in coverage, then you see him scoring a touchdown at running back on the next possession. He is a versatile athlete who will play defense on the next level. He is a physical player who is expected to play outside linebacker. He has good instincts, he is a strong tackler, he takes good angles to the ball and he is a smart player. Hamilton has shown the ability to play in space, to rush the quarterback and to cover down the field. He is a winner, he is well coached and he is one who will enter Louisville ready to make noise early.