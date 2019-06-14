I definitely love what Coach Satterfield and staff have going on and how the culture has changed around here, and this is where I want to be for the next 3-4 years of my college career.

Another day another commitment for Louisville’s 2020 recruiting class. This one has a local flavor as the ‘Cards are welcoming a legacy onboard in the form of 3-star Ballard DB Josh Minkins Junior. The Elder Minkins played defensive back for Louisville from 2000 through 2003 17 years later, his son will follow in his footsteps and take the field for the ‘Cards.

“Growing up it was always my dream to play for Louisville since my dad played here and this is my hometown team. Since the opportunity is right in front of my eyes I want to pursue that dream. Its bigger then just being a legacy kid, I want to leave my name on this program as one of the best to do it, and eventually have my name called on draft night,” explained Minkins.

His offer to play for Louisville wasn’t just handed over because of his lineage. A year after Kentucky offered Minkins as a sophomore, he had to show the new Louisville staff he could run and cover receivers to be worthy of a scholarship. He responded by running two 4.52 forty-yard dashes, looking fluid in position drills, and winning the majority of his one-on-one reps.

“When I first got the offer a lot of fans and coaches recruiting me figured I would commit right then and there, but I wanted to take my time and see if this was the best decision for me as a student athlete. After a lot of hard consideration I believe it is,” added the Ballard defensive back.

Minkins sees a change on S. Floyd street and expressed why he chose the ‘Cards over Kentucky, Rutgers, and Temple.

“I definitely love what Coach Satterfield and staff have going on and how the culture has changed around here, and this is where I want to be for the next 3-4 years of my college career,” said Minkins.

Minkins is now the 11th commitment for the 2020 Louisville class and the fourth in four days for the scalding hot Cardinals.