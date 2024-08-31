Year two is officially underway for Jeff Brohm and his staff, who continue to do an amazing job at bringing this Louisville program back to prominence. The Cardinals are looking to start off on the right track this season after losing their final three games at the end of last year.

Louisville was ranked just outside of the top 25 in the AP’s preseason poll (26) and today they displayed exactly why some college football analysts believed they were snubbed off that list. The Cardinals dismantled Austin Peay on both sides of the ball from the jump, not allowing the Governors to find any type of rhythm at any point in the game.

The biggest takeaway from this afternoon’s game was how comfortable and accurate Tyler Shough was under center. It’s no secret that Louisville had its issues at quarterback a season ago, but Shough looked more than the part as he made quick, decisive throws with pinpoint accuracy. He tied the record for most touchdown passes thrown in a first career start as a Cardinal with four and that was just in one half of play. If Shough can stay out of harm's way, Louisville’s ceiling remains high, maybe high enough to reach the College Football Playoff.

The entire offense as a whole just had their way with Austin Peay’s defense, especially the running back unit. Freshman Isaac Brown showed some shades of Jawhar Jordan in this outing with his breakaway speed. Brown had 123 yards on the ground with just five carries and a long touchdown for 77 yards. He was the most impressive back by far today, but Duke Watson added 86 yards on the ground and Keyjaun Brown added another 65 yards as well. All three of the Cardinals top backs today were freshman, which is impressive considering Donald Chaney was named the starter during camp. Nonetheless it was a stellar performance from the entire offense and it’ll only get better as Caullin Lacy nurses his collarbone injury.

It’s hard to find any holes in the defense today obviously, as they pitched a shutout, but they were dominant on all levels. The defensive line looks formidable again for the second season in a row, led by preseason All American Ashton Gillotte and Tramel Logan, who had himself a day with two sacks and a forced fumble. That’s a new duo that teams will have to keep an eye out for, because they were flat out game wreckers this afternoon. Each time the Governors looked liked they were about to make a play is when the defense swarmed right in to take that hope away.

Louisville had one of the better defenses in all of college football a season ago and if the offense can truly complement them, it’s going to be a scary sight in the Derby city. Health is the main factor that would prevent that from happening, but the coaching and player personnel is already in place. This team can be better than they were last season and I have confidence in that statement because of the upgrade made at quarterback.

It’s only one game, but this team is hungry and they’re coming for the top of the ACC now that it’s literally wide open. Watch out for them Cardinals.

Louisville will host Jacksonville State (0-1) next Saturday at 3:30 P.M. ET as they look to move to 2-0 on the season.







