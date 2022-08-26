LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville Director of Athletics Josh Heird announced this week he has solidified his executive leadership team as the department begins the 2022-23 competition season.



Heird has elevated two Deputy Athletics Directors: Amy Calabrese and Marvin Mitchell. He has also elevated three Senior Associate Athletic Directors: Michael Dudas, Jeff Spoelker and Lottie Stockwell. John Carns will continue in his role as Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance. Additionally, Heird has hired Ret. Col. Alan Kellogg as his Chief of Staff.



"It has been my goal to create a leadership structure that allows us to make efficient, educated and innovative decisions so that we can continue to provide each of our sports with the resources needed to compete at the highest level, and ensure we are best serving our student-athletes, coaches and community," said Heird. "In the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics, we must be bold, decisive, and nimble. These changes reflect our commitment to continuing to build a culture of excellence at Louisville and we are extremely fortunate to have these nationally-respected administrators, as well as many more leaders in our department. I am appreciative of their trusted counsel to me and their continued commitment to Louisville Athletics." AMY CALABRESE: Deputy Athletic Director, Senior Woman Administrator (SWA)



Calabrese will work with Associate AD Dr. Pat Ivey, to oversee the Health and Performance unit while continuing to oversee the sport administration team and serving as the primary sport administrator for women's basketball, volleyball, and women's soccer. In addition, Calabrese is the athletic department liaison with several campus entities, including the Dean of Student's office, Title IX office and Housing. She serves on several conference committees, including the ACC Women's Basketball Committee, ACC Field Hockey Committee and ACC Women's Soccer Committee. [LINK TO FULL BIO]



MICHAEL DUDAS: Senior Associate Athletic Director, Development



As the leader of all development initiatives, Dudas supervises the Cardinal Athletic Fund and all administration, operations, planning and implementation for donor relations, annual giving, capital giving and fundraising initiatives. [LINK TO FULL BIO]



MARVIN MITCHELL: Deputy Athletic Director Mitchell, in his 22nd year as a senior leader within the department, has oversight of all academic services, continuing eligibility, student development, student-athlete programming and Thorntons Academic Center of Excellence (TACE) operations. He is the sport administrator for the UofL track & field and cross countryprograms. Additionally, his expanded role provides oversight for additional internal operations and services including Name Image Likeness (NIL) and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI). He will also provide oversight to Facilities, led by Associate AD, Michael Ortman. [LINK TO FULL BIO]



JEFF SPOELKER: Senior Associate Athletic Director, Finance Spoelker oversees the entirety of all finance and business operations of the Athletic Department. Additionally, he leads several internal operations departments: Human Resources, Information Technology, Transportation Operations, Equipment Operations, and the University of Louisville Golf Course. [LINK TO FULL BIO]



LOTTIE STOCKWELL: Senior Associate Athletic Director, External Relations Serves as lead external communications officer and brand steward of the Athletic Department. She leads outward-facing departments, staff and services, including Media Relations & Communications, Marketing & Creative Services, Media Relations & Communications, ACCN Broadcast Center, Brand Licensing, Game Production, Strategy & Innovation, Ticketing & Membership Services and Brand Partnerships. [LINK TO FULL BIO]



ALAN KELLOGG: Chief of Staff Kellogg provides high-level executive support to the Athletic Director and department as a whole He will be responsible for proactively initiating and implementing communications and special projects in support of the department goals. Additionally, Kellogg provides oversight and project management for the department's strategic priorities across all units within the Athletic Department. An expert in staff development and organizational effectiveness, Kellogg honed his skills during a 30-year career in the Army. He recently retired with the rank of Colonel. [LINK TO FULL BIO]



