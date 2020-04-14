Victor Mullin has visited Louisville three times already, the Cards were his first Power Five offer, and today Mullen told cardinalsports.com that Louisville is his leader.

"I’ve been talking to Louisville since September. I started off talking to Pete Nochta and now I will mostly talk to (tight ends) coach (Stu) Holt. We talk about every other day by text and about once a week by phone call," said Mullen adding, "I've visited three times. I absolutely love it down there."

Since Louisville offers Iowa State, Syracuse, and UCF have offered but Louisville is keeping them at bay. When asked if Louisville was his top school right now he responded, "Yes it is!"

While this one isn't over just yet, Mullen said Syracuse and Iowa State are still actively recruiting him.

"I talk to Syracuse about the same amount (as Louisville) and Iowa state a little less," offered Mullen.

While Louisville is in the lead they will have to maintain it over the next few months if they want to land Mullen's commitment.

"They (Louisville) are leaving it up to me. They are just having group face times with me to show their interest but I don’t feel pressure to commit. I do want to be committed by the end of the summer and definitely before the season starts," divulged the three-star tight end from Ottawa, Illinois.

Mullen won't graduate until May of 2021 so he won't be an early enrollee.



