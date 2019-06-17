News More News
Luke Kandra chooses Louisville

Dave Lackford • CardinalSports
Dwayne Ledford just picked up another protege this month in 2020 three-star offensive guard gave his pledge to the 'Cards. Kendra wrapped up an official visit to Indiana this weekend and decided Louisville was the place to be.

The three-star from Elder High in Cincinnati becomes the 18th commitment for the 2020 Louisville recruiting class.

At 6-foot-4, 290-pounds, Louisville is getting a long interior lineman with a good frame who is very coachable. Kandra held Power Five offers from Boston College, Indiana, and Purdue as well as offers from in-state Group of Five schools Bowling Green, Cincinnati, and Toledo.

