CardinalSports - Malik Williams announces return for a fifth season

Malik Williams announces return for a fifth season
After a flurry of newsworthy items that could be shined in a negative light, some positive news came out Saturday evening.
Senior big man Malik Williams announced he will return to Louisville for a fifth season, after battling injuries all year.
Williams is the first major piece of the puzzle to make a decision on coming back for another year.
Williams made the announcement through his Twitter account, posting this video:
A smooth sea never made a skillful sailor.. RUN IT BACK 🗣 pic.twitter.com/28YkNcCT5h— Malik Williams5️⃣ (@leek_willi) March 20, 2021
Williams returning is massive from a leadership perspective, as the 6-foot-11 center was a captain this year and has had a vocal presence on and off the court for the last several seasons.
In addition to his leadership, Williams is extremely valuable on the defensive end of the floor.
With Williams back, Jae’Lyn Withers can now be used in a variety of ways, and it allows Louisville to ease in incoming freshman Roosevelt Wheeler.
Getting the heart and soul of your team back for another year is huge.
The attention now turns to David Johnson and Carlik Jones.