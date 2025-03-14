Pat Kelsey Named Naismith Coach of the Year Semifinalist

ROSWELL, Ga. (Naismith Awards) – University of Louisville men’s basketball head coach Pat Kelsey has been named a Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year semifinalist, the Naismith Awards announced Friday.

No. 13 Louisville (26-6) is the most improved teams in the country from 2023-24 to 2024-25. The Cardinals have improved by 17 wins from 2023-24 to 2024-25 – the largest win differential of any Division I men’s program. Louisville is currently on its second 10-win streak of the year, reaching its first-ever ACC semifinals to be held on Friday night.

Louisville was picked ninth in the ACC Preseason Poll and finished tied for second in the league, earning Kelsey’s keep as the ACC Coach of the Year, announced earlier this week.

Kelsey constructed this season’s roster from scratch, getting 12 of his 13 scholarship players from the transfer portal, and the 13th as a newly recruited freshman. The Cardinals have also suffered unexpected adversity to the roster with two season-ending injuries and two other injuries that impacted previous starters for a significant number of games.

More information on National Coach of the Year Candidate Pat Kelsey can be found at GoCards.com/PatKelsey.

2025 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Semifinalists

Dennis Gates, Missouri

Todd Golden, Florida

Tom Izzo, Michigan State

Pat Kelsey, Louisville

Grant McCasland, Texas Tech

Ben McCollum, Drake

Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Rick Pitino, St. John’s

Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Jon Scheyer, Duke



