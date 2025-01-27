Pat Kelsey previews Wake Forest
Pat Kelsey previews Wake Forest
Pat Kelsey previews Wake Forest
The Cardinals, ranked for the first time in four years, head to Dallas to take on SMU on Tuesday night
Rivals has the latest recruiting buzz from the weekend in the Midwest:
Recruiting Updates: Louisville, Pat Kelsey still adding to 2025 class
The Cardinals, ranked for the first time in four years, head to Dallas to take on SMU on Tuesday night
Rivals has the latest recruiting buzz from the weekend in the Midwest: