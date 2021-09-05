PLAYERS TO WATCH: Ole Miss

Louisville opens the 2021 college football season on Monday night in Atlanta against Ole Miss. Here are two Ole Miss players on offense and two Ole Miss players on defense to watch in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game:

Offense

QB - #2 Matt Corral

This one was a no brainer. All eyes will be on Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral when the teams take the field on Monday night. Last season, Corral was seventh in total passing yards, fifth in completion percentage, ninth in passing efficiency, seventh in passing touchdowns, and fifth in passing yards per game. So to recap, Corral finished in the top 10 nationally in just about every passing category. However, Corral can make plays with his legs as well, something that has plagued Louisville over the last two years. In 2020, Corral rushed for 158 yards on 17 carries against LSU, and carried the ball 10-plus times in eight games. If there's a weakness in Corral's game, it's that he can be turnover prone at times. Corral threw 14 interceptions last year, and had two games with five or more picks.

RB - #9 Jerrion Ealy

While Ole Miss certainly likes to throw the ball, the Rebels return a dynamic running back in Jerrion Ealy. Last year, Ealy earned third-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound back totaled 745 yards on 147 carries, averaging over five yards per attempt. Ealy was a standout baseball player for the Rebels, but decided to opt out and turn his attention to football. The speedster is also dangerous in the return game, and Louisville will have to contain Ealy due to his breakaway ability. Ealy totaled 10 touchdowns a year ago, nine on the ground, and was on the receiving end of one as well. While Matt Corral gets a lot of the attention on the offensive side of the ball, and deservingly so, Jerrion Ealy is a really talented player out of the backfield.

Defense

DL - #7 Sam Williams

DJ Durkin's defensive unit held the Rebels back quite a bit last season, but the Rebels do get a key piece back in defensive lineman Sam Williams. As a senior last year, Williams used his extra year of eligibility to return in 2021. In 2020, the 6-foot-4, 265-pounder played in all 10 games, and recorded 39 tackles while leading the Rebels in tackles for loss and sacks. Williams is extremely versatile and can play with his hand in the ground at defensive end, but he can also play linebacker. Williams was named to the 2021 Butkus Award Watch List, given to the top linebacker in the country.

S - #21 AJ Finley