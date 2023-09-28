LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer was named as the Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 award winner and a Manning Award Star of the Week.





Plummer earned national honors for his performance in Louisville’s 56-28 victory over Boston College last Saturday at L&N Stadium.





Plummer accounted for six touchdowns as the Cards remained undefeated at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The native of Gilbert, Ariz., threw for five touchdowns and ran for another as the Cards totaled 582 yards of total offense.





The fifth-year senior completed 18-of-21 for 388 yards and had a string of 15-straight completion during the game, the fourth-longest streak in school history.





Plummer has thrown 10 touchdown passes through the first four games of the season.



