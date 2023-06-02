LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Registration is now open for multiple sessions of the Jeff Brohm Football Camps, to be staged at the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex on the University of Louisville campus this summer.





Campers will work directly with the Louisville football staff and players, receiving fundamental skill instruction in a competitive environment from one of the top college football staffs in the nation.





All camps are for athletes entering grades 9-12 and any college player entering the transfer portal, except for the Cardinal Forever Youth Camp on June 13-14 which is for kids entering grades 1-8. The camp is a 2-day camp that runs from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and is priced at $100.





Players are required to bring their own workout clothes, glove, tennis shoes and cleats. There will be access to Gatorade and water during the camps.





Below is a list of the camps offered by the Louisville football staff this summer:

Collision Course Offensive Line-Defensive Line Challenge – June 7, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., $70

The Ville Quarterback, Wide Receiver and Defensive Back Showcase – June 7, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., $70

L’s Up Big Skill Extravaganza (RB, TE and LB) - June 7, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., $70

The Ville Quarterback, Wide Receiver and Defensive Back Showcase – June 11, 3 p.m.-6 p.m., $70

L’s Up Big Skill Extravaganza (RB, TE and LB) - June 11, 3 p.m.-6 p.m., $70

Cardinal Forever Youth Camp – June 13-14, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. (Grades 1-8)

Best College Sports Town in America Specialist Camp – June 22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., $125





Registration is available online at www.louisvillefootballcamps.com. Additional information may be obtained via email at vicky@gocards.com or by phone at (502) 852-8758.



