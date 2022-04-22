Roosevelt Wheeler announces return to Louisville

Roosevelt Wheeler has announced that he will be returning for his sophomore season at Louisville, per his Instagram.

The 6’10 Wheeler averaged 1.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 21 games played this past year while making his way back from an Achilles injury that made him miss his senior year of high school.

Head coach Kenny Payne had previously stated that he wished to see Wheeler return, and now that has come to fruition. Wheeler joins El Ellis, Sydney Curry, Mike James, JJ Traynor and Jaelyn Withers as the only players from the 2021-22 team to announce their return to the Cards. The rest of the remaining eligible players from this past year (Sam Williamson, Dre Davis, Noah Locke, Gabe Wiznitzer, Matt Cross) all entered the transfer portal.