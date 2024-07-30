LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Maxwell Football Club announced Monday that quarterback University of Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough has been named as one of 80 candidates on the watch list for the 88th Maxwell Award, presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.





The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.





Shough, who enters his seventh year, transferred to Louisville in the spring of 2024 and was able to compete in spring practice. In 2023, Shough threw for 746 yards and seven touchdiowns, missing time due to an injury. In three seasons at Texas Tech, Shough passed for 2,922 yards and 20 touchdowns.





The Maxwell Award watch list will once again incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, led by 5 returning semifinalists, Jalen Milroe – Alabama, Carson Beck – Georgia, Kaidon Salter – Liberty, Luther Burden III – Missouri and Ollie Gordon II – Oklahoma State. The full list consists of 80 players with Miami and Ohio State leading the way with 3 candidates each and an additional 15 schools having two players represented. The ACC boasts 20 candidates followed by the SEC (15), Big12 (15) and Big10 (12).





Michael Penix Jr. from the University of Washington was the 2023 Maxwell Award winner and was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1st round of the NFL draft.



