CardinalSports - Spring Practice: Greg Gasparato talks 'familiarity' of defense & more

"I ended up taking the job on a Friday and flew in on a Sunday. First time I ever met my guys was in a meeting and then we practiced that Monday."

Gasparato pointed to his past experiences with Bryan Brown as something that has helped make the transition as smooth as possible:

"The good thing for me is the familiarity with the defense. Being able to be with Coach Brown and Coach Satterfield back in 2018 and also in 2013-2014 as a GA. The defense we were in last year was the same structure."

Gasparato is excited to be at Louisville saying he "couldn't ask to be anywhere better."