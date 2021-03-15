CardinalSports - Spring Practice: Greg Gasparato talks 'familiarity' of defense & more

Spring Practice: Greg Gasparato talks 'familiarity' of defense & more
How the process of getting to Louisville played out:
"I ended up taking the job on a Friday and flew in on a Sunday. First time I ever met my guys was in a meeting and then we practiced that Monday."
Gasparato pointed to his past experiences with Bryan Brown as something that has helped make the transition as smooth as possible:
"The good thing for me is the familiarity with the defense. Being able to be with Coach Brown and Coach Satterfield back in 2018 and also in 2013-2014 as a GA. The defense we were in last year was the same structure."
Gasparato is excited to be at Louisville saying he "couldn't ask to be anywhere better."
What makes Bryan Brown such a good defensive coordinator:
"He's been in this system a long time, he's unbelievably smart. He knows what he wants, and he's tweaked some things to take this defense to the next level."
Gasparato talked about how knowing the defense and simplifying things allows guys to play more freely, and he feels confident that will be the case:
"We've got a plan in place to get these guys ready to rock and roll come September when we roll the ball out and play."
Gasparato's thoughts on the group of safeties:
"I think we have a lot of versatility. We have so much youth in that room, so it's about putting the right people in the right places."
Gasparato on who is standing out to him:
"Kenderick Duncan is a guy that came over from Georgia Southern who ran a similar system to us. Lovie Jenkins is a smart player. He understands football."
On the young guys, Gasparato says the key for them is learning the basics.
"They come in extra on their own as much as they can. Ben Perry is in there every day trying to get in extra work, he’s always watching film.”