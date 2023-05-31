Trentyn Flowers arrived on Louisville's campus just this week to begin preparing for his true freshman season.

However, Flowers will soon be heading off to Colorado Springs, Colorado to participate in the 2023 USA U19 Men’s National Team Training Camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.

Flowers was one of 35 athletes selected to participate in the camp, which is set to begin on June 11th. The final roster will consist of 12 players, who will then depart for the 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup, scheduled for June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary.

“We are excited about the pool of players that will compete to represent the United States at the FIBA Men’s U19 World Cup,” USA Basketball Men’s National Team director Sean Ford said. “We have a great mix of players with previous USA Basketball experience and newcomers, and together will field a great team for the competition in Hungary.”

Even if Flowers doesn't make the 12-member team, the experience competing against the best young players the country has to offer will be extremely beneficial.

