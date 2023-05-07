USC transfer guard Tre White has committed to Louisville. White, who was a four-star prospect in the 2022 cycle and a freshman this past season averaged 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists on 47.4 shooting percentage through 33 games for the Trojans.



The news comes after White made an official visit to Louisville around the weekend of April 20, almost immediately after he entered his name into the transfer portal.

The off-season has been good for Kenny Payne and the staff as they have added some highly regarded talent in the form of four and five star players in Trentyn Flowers, Skyy Clark and Dennis Evans to go along with high school signees Curtis Williams Jr. and Kaleb Glenn, plus JUCO guard Koron Davis.

The Cardinals have one more scholarship for use this off-season after adding power forward Danilo Jovanovich from Miami.

