2019 Cardinal Gibbons three star Jamari Williams has had his mind made up for a while now and today he made his intentions to play his college football at Louisville known.

“I really liked my visit to Louisville It just felt like home. The program has a great atmosphere and I felt welcomed. My dad also loved it as well and there are a lot of thing to do in the area. I think it's a great place to live,” exclaimed Williams.



While he feels at home in the city of Louisville, he also sees a good fit for him on the field.

"I feel that I’ll be a great fit learning from (offensive line) coach (Mike) Summers he is a technician and he will get my game to the next level. I also feel as if I’ll play early and have an huge impact since a lot of lineman will graduate," said the newest 'Card.

Louisville recruiting director and secondary coach Grady Brown and on campus recruiting director Pete Nochta joined forces with Mike Summers to pull Williams from Florida.

"Coach Pete As well as coach summers of course were my recruiters, but the person I have built the biggest relationship and is a huge mentor to me is coach Grady Brown," mentioned Williams.

Also, the bell cow of the Louisville 2019 recruiting class, 2019 QB commit Jaden Johnson played a role in getting himself some protection up front.

"As well as JJ that’s my bro!," added Williams.

Williams is excited to be a 'Card and feels Louisville fans shouldn't worry about how things will shake out this cycle.

"I feel great to be a Cardinal I can’t wait to get back up there and I’m just going to give it my all and this class is going to be special," emphasized Williams.

The three-star offensive guard plans to sign in December and plans to enroll in the Summer of 2019.