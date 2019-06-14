The new coaching staff has something special going on and they're gonna turn things around.

Louisville continues to pile up the commitments and three-star Ocoee, Florida receiver becomes the second of the day and fifth of the week.

"The new coaching staff has something special going on and they're gonna turn things around," remarked Rentz. "Hopefully I can come in and help them do that as a true freshman."

Rentz can play slot receiver or cornerback so he will have two pathways to getting on the field early, however it appears the Cardinals' staff is recruiting him as a receiver at the moment.

"ShaDon Brown was the first coach from Louisville to contact me. He recruits my area but since he recruits defensive backs and they like me as a receiver he introduced me to the receiver's coach (Gunter) Brewer. After that coach Brewer and (assistant receivers) coach Tony Washington sent coach Brown to my spring practice to see me in person. Coach Brown told them that what I look like in person is the same as they see on my film and they offered me," explained Rentz.

While the prospect of playing early for Louisville and his belief in the new staffs' vision played a major role in his commitment he also said he enjoyed his brief glimpse into what the city has to offer.

"I saw the important spots of the city. It's a live city , everything is close to the school, and I liked the food and entertainment," claimed Rentz.



The three-star from Ocoee High becomes the fourth prospect from Florida to choose the Cards this cycle and the third in as many days. He is also the first receiver to commit so far. Louisville now sits at twelve total commitments in the 2020 class, eight of which have come over the past twelve days.