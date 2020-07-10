CardinalSports - 2021 Roosevelt Wheeler talks relationship with Louisville

2021 Roosevelt Wheeler talks relationship with Louisville
As Louisville is hoping to land a home run commitment to help fill it's 2021 recruiting class, one prospect they are keeping tabs on is 6'10 Roosevelt Wheeler. Chris Mack and his staff have plenty ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news