CardinalSports - 2021 Signing Day Overview

Williams is the son of former Louisville hoops great Terrence Williams. The four-star safety from Burien, Washington is the highest-ranked player in this year's class. Unfortunately, Williams is going to have to get his transcript right, if you know what I mean, in order to sign in February.

On the trail: Williams kept his recruitment under the lid and did almost next to zero self-promotion. I think he once posted a video of him dunking a basketball on Instagram and that was about it. I have no idea what other schools were in the mix for him or even if his offer list is updated. Let's just say Williams chose Louisville over USC, I have no idea. Even if Williams doesn't sign this cycle there is a good chance Lousiville can get him back into the fold next cycle like they have with past recruits with similar issues.