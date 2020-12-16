CardinalSports - 2021 Signing Day Overview

2021 Signing Day Overview
From an agreement in principle standpoint, Louisville has had their 2021 recruiting class wrapped up well before December. The Cards' last verbal commitment came in the form of three-star defensive line prospect Caleb Banks on Halloween. Verbal contracts however are worth about as much as the paper they're not printed on so today is the day when these agreements become binding. Fortunately for Lousiville, most of this class is expected to fax their letters of intent tomorrow.
With everyone other than Jaraye Willaims expected to sign today, here's an overview of each recruit in Louisville's 2021 class.
Williams is the son of former Louisville hoops great Terrence Williams. The four-star safety from Burien, Washington is the highest-ranked player in this year's class. Unfortunately, Williams is going to have to get his transcript right, if you know what I mean, in order to sign in February.
On the trail: Williams kept his recruitment under the lid and did almost next to zero self-promotion. I think he once posted a video of him dunking a basketball on Instagram and that was about it. I have no idea what other schools were in the mix for him or even if his offer list is updated. Let's just say Williams chose Louisville over USC, I have no idea. Even if Williams doesn't sign this cycle there is a good chance Lousiville can get him back into the fold next cycle like they have with past recruits with similar issues.
