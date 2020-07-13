CardinalSports - 2021 three-star linebacker Jaylin Alderman commits to Louisville

Louisville offered Valdosta (Ga.) linebacker, Jaylin Alderman, early in March, and since then, the Cardinals have been in pursuit.

That effort has paid off.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound three-star has committed to Scott Satterfield and the Louisville Cardinals.

"The Louisville coaches have been recruiting me hard since they offered me," said Alderman. "I have been talking to them a lot, I have done virtual visits with my parents, they made me feel wanted, and I committed to them over East Carolina, UAB and some other schools."

Alderman's lead recruiter is inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson. Those two formed a strong bond over the last few months.

"Coach Nicholson has always made me feel like a top priority. Since he offered in March, he has been hitting me up, getting to know me and it just felt good talking to him.

"He is a good guy, he is easy to talk to and I know he can coach me up."

Coach Nicholson received the first call. Alderman made the decision with his parents Monday, July 6. Two days later, the Cardinal coaches got the news.

"Last Wednesday, I called coach Nicholson to tell him I wanted to commit, then I called the defensive coordinator (Bryan Brown) and coach Satterfield. They all accepted my commitment and the whole staff was in the room clapping and acting fired up about my commitment."

As exciting of a day it was for Satterfield, Brown, Nicholson, and the entire Cardinal staff, it was just the same on the other side.

"This commitment means a lot to me," said Alderman. "I have been watching Louisville play for a long time against schools like Clemson, Florida State, and other top ACC schools. Now I get to play at a program like that.

"I am so thankful for the opportunity. I have worked hard and this is a big step for me.

"I know Louisville is the school for me. The coaches are great, they take care of the players and I see myself doing very well there under coach Nicholson and that coaching staff."