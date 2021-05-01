 CardinalSports - 2022 three-star outside linebacker Popeye Williams chooses Louisville
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-01 17:14:46 -0500') }} football

2022 three-star outside linebacker Popeye Williams chooses Louisville

Dave Lackford • CardinalSports
Staff Writer
@RivalsDave

Louisville has landed its second verbal commitment of the 2022 cycle in six-foot-three, 220-pound outside linebacker Popeye Willams from Westfield, Indiana. Rivals.com has Williams rated as the tenth best player in Indiana and ranked as 5.7 three-star. They have him ranked as the 19th best weakside defensive end in the country but Louisville likes him at outside linebacker but he has the versatility to play with his hand in the dirt.

As a junior for Westfield, he recorded 11 tackles for a loss, with six sacks, and a forced fumble. He also made 58 tackles. He also won defensive line MVP at the Under Armour camp in Ohio this month. Westfield made it to the state championship game last but fell short. Williams has been improving in the offseason and will look to push his squad over the hump in 2021.

Williams picked the Cards Louisville over Cincinnati, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Purdue. In total Williams had 19 total offers including Alabama, Kentucky, Penn State, and Wisconsin. Outside linebacker coach and assistant Cort Dennison was the lead recruiter for Williams and actually had this wrapped up about two weeks ago. There were rumors that Nebraska and Cincinnati were leading for his commitment at one point but Louisville fought them off and earned his pledge.

Willaims is expected to make an official visit to Louisville in either June or July. Before he committed to Louisville he had official visits set up with Cincinnati, Nebraska, and Purdue but it is unknown if he still intends to carry through with those plans.



