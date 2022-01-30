2023 Male defensive back Jeremiah Collins commits to Louisville

Louisville landed its thrid commitment of the 2023 cycle when local three-star defensive back Jeremiah Collins announced his pledge via twitter this afternoon. Collins becomes the second 2023 prospect to commit this weekend following California four-star quarterback Pierce Clarkson who announced his pledge Friday morning.

When Scott Satterfield was first hired he pledged to recruit the state of Kentucky. The commitment of Collins, following last cycle's signing of four-star defensive lineman Selah Brown, who is also from Male, shows that commitment is manifesting into results.

Louisville beat out Illinois, Kentucky, Purdue, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia for Collins.

He explained to CardinalSports why he chose Louisville.

"Louisville has always been my favorite team growing up and the thought of being a hometown hero was a blessing from the start. The coaching staff there is incredible and I wouldn’t want to be apart of anything else. We’re building something special here and everyone is gonna be put on notice soon!"

It appears Louisville is building something special. While it's still extremely early, Louisville's 2023 class is ranked 13th in the country and second in the ACC. This weekend's group of visitors has been deemed the best collection of high school talent Louisville has ever hosted and Collins isn't the only anticipated commitment in that group.



